Happy birthday Deepika Padukone! 'Fighter' makers unveil goofy BTS video

By Aikantik Bag 01:48 pm Jan 05, 202401:48 pm

'Fighter' releases on January 25

Deepika Padukone is one of the most known global stars and the actor turned another year wiser on Friday. After a helluva 2023, the Pathaan actor is now gearing up for the upcoming aerial actioner Fighter. The makers of the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial took to social media and unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip featuring Padukone. The clip showcases Padukone's fun-loving side, featuring her doing bhangra, joking with the director and choreographers, and sharing laughs with her co-stars.

'Fearless, fiery with a heart of a Fighter'

The lively BTS video highlights Padukone during the filming of the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch. She's seen energetically performing bhangra steps and flashing a beaming smile in her song attire. At one point, she exclaims, "What is good is great." The footage also captures her in her Air Force uniform, laughing with fellow actors. The post's caption hailed her as "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a #Fighter," extending warm birthday wishes.

'Fighter's star-studded cast and anticipated release

In Fighter, Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, or Minni, alongside Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known as Patty. Anil Kapoor stars as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, or Rocky. The film also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The project is produced by Marflix Pictures in partnership with Viacom18 Studios. Fighter is set to hit theaters on January 25.

