Karan Johar expresses gratitude to Alia-Ranveer for 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

By Aikantik Bag 09:51 pm Dec 26, 202309:51 pm

Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar delivered one of the best 2023 films (both critically and commercially) with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday and penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to the lead actors, Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Ranveer Singh (Rocky), for their great efforts in making the romantic comedy a success. Johar expressed his appreciation for the duo's outstanding performances and the bond they all forged during the film's production.

Johar praises Bhatt's evolution as artist

In his touching note, Johar celebrated Bhatt's remarkable journey as an actor since her 2012 debut. He wrote, "[Bhatt] is such a pride and pleasure on a film set. She had a ticking kind, constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and [likable], again for that, I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! (sic)" He also credited director Imtiaz Ali for shaping her into a talented performer with Highway.

Johar elucidates Singh's dedication

Johar also commended Singh's unwavering commitment, calling him an "irreplaceable force of nature." "The actor prepares and never comes in your way; he never ever let me know the extent he was prepping to play Rocky Randhawa." "He planned his prep with my team, spent months in Delhi, hung out in West Delhi, met the West Delhi gram boys, worked on his dialect like an obsessed artist!" Johar said, expressing his admiration for Singh's dedication and passion for acting.

