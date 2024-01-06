Exclusive: 'Pink' director to make film on Bangladesh Liberation War

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury likely to collaborate with a Bangladeshi actor for the project

Indian filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is currently enjoying the praise he has been receiving for his last release, Kadak Singh. Best known for helming 2016's Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu in the lead, he has crafted several critically acclaimed Bengali films, too. In a chat with NewsBytes, Roy Chowdhury spoke about his wish to make a film on the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Roy Chowdhury's Bangladeshi roots, 1971 war connection

Roy Chowdhury, who won a National Film Award for Pink, has Bangladeshi roots. In conversation with us, he revealed that both his parents hailed from Bangladesh. "My parents are from Bangladesh; it was their land of birth," he said while revealing his father's active involvement in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. "I remember how passionate my father was about the movement," he added.

Why a film on Bangladeshi liberation movement?

The director plans to make a movie about the movement based on the many tales he has heard from his father. "My father was actively involved in the movement. I have heard many stories from him about it and also have met other people who were active during the period," he said, adding, "I think I have to give it back to its people."

Roy Chowdhury to likely make it with 'Kadak Singh' actor

Asked if he's ready with its story, Roy Chowdhury says, "I am working on a story, but the connection has not happened yet." "However, I'll certainly make a film about it. I've also spoken to Jaya Ahsan about it and will make it with her," he added. Bangladeshi actor Ahsan was last seen in Roy Chowdhury's Kadak Singh as Naina, Pankaj Tripathi's love interest.

Roy Choudhury on why 'Pink' is his propaganda film

The Lost director also recently told NewsBytes that his critically acclaimed film, Pink, was his "propaganda film," which "happened out of anger and frustration." "I've seen how people from the Northeast were treated at Kolkata's roadside tea stalls. I've seen working women struggle to seek a rented house," he explained. "Pink was my protest and a propaganda film against such people," said the director.