By Isha Sharma 09:13 pm Jan 06, 202409:13 pm

Ajay Devgn will be seen in 'Raid 2' this year

After the critical and commercial success of Raid in 2018, Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in its much-awaited sequel, Raid 2. The film's team, including Devgn, director Raj Kumar Gupta, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, took to social media on Saturday to unveil the exciting news. Raid 2 has begun rolling and will be released on November 15, 2024.

'Raid 2' to bring forth another true case

On Saturday, the Raid 2 team also unveiled the upcoming thriller-drama's first-look poster on social media. It was accompanied by a caption that said, "The wait is over! [Devgn] is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in #Raid2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024!" To recall, the first edition of the franchise, Raid, too was based on a true story.

This is what 'Raid' was about

IMDb summarizes Raid's plot as follows, "A fearless income tax officer raids the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow after someone mysteriously draws his attention towards the evidence." Other actors who were seen in the film include Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Sheeba Chadha, and Saanand Verma. It's yet unclear whether these actors will also be seen in the sequel. You can stream Raid on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shooting schedule, more about director's career

Reportedly, the film went on floors on Saturday in Mumbai, and its other shooting locations include states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Raid 2 will be the sixth film of Gupta's career, who has earlier directed Aamir (2008), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Ghanchakkar (2013), Raid (2018), and India's Most Wanted (2019). Aamir and No One Killed Jessica, in particular, were recipients of immense critical acclaim, while Raid tasted success on both the commercial and critical front.

Devgn set to be seen in multiple films soon

With Raid 2, the list of Devgn's upcoming films has expanded. One of these is a supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. In addition, his Singham Returns is slated for Independence Day 2024 release, and he is also set to headline Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and the long-delayed Maidaan. In the coming years, he will also take the Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, and Dhamaal franchises forward.