By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:03 pm Jan 06, 202408:03 pm

'Barbie' to 'Maestro,' check out five films that received most nods in BAFTA longlists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has released the longlists for the 2024 BAFTA Awards. The final nominations for the awards will be out on January 18, while the presentation ceremony will take place on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, hosted by David Tennant. Meanwhile, we bring you five films that earned maximum nods in the BAFTA longlists.

'Barbie'

Looks like Greta Gerwig's Barbie is set to take all the awards ceremonies this year by storm. It has grabbed nominations under almost all major categories at various prestigious awards, including Golden Globe Awards. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie has secured a total of 15 nods in the BAFTA longlists, including Best Film, Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Leading Actress, among others.

'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer not only clashed with Barbie in the theaters, but also in various award nomination lists. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr., this biographical drama has also earned 15 nods in the BAFTA longlists. Apart from best film, director, and adapted screenplay, it is on the longlists for Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, and other categories.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The third film in a tie with Barbie and Oppenheimer with 15 nods in BAFTA longlists is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Its cast, comprising Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Cara Jade Myers, have been named under the Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress categories, respectively. Scorsese is also on the longlist for the Best Director.

'Poor Things'

The fourth film to dominate the BAFTA longlists is director Yorgos Lanthimos's film Poor Things. The black-comedy science fantasy movie has been named under 14 categories. Apart from the major categories, it is also on the longlists for Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Make Up & Hair, and Original Score, among others. The title stars Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, and Mark Ruffalo.

'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper returned to the director's chair with Maestro after his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, released in 2018. The biopic, starring Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the leading roles of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre, has been named on the longlists of 12 categories. These include the major ones such as Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Original Screenplay, Director, and Best Film.

