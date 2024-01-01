Best comedy shows to binge-watch on Apple TV+

With a stellar lineup of hilarious and heartwarming shows, Apple TV+ promises a delightful binge-watching experience. From clever sitcoms to innovative comedies, this streaming platform has something for everybody's sense of humor. In case you are craving good laughter and a wholesome weekend, check out these comedy shows on Apple TV+, where wit, humor, and endless laughs await your streaming pleasure.

'Dickinson' (2019-21)

Dickinson reimagines the life of American poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), blending period drama with a modern sensibility. The series explores the poet's unconventional path to self-discovery, challenging societal norms. With wit, charm, and a contemporary soundtrack, the show paints a vivid portrait of a literary icon, capturing the essence of rebellion, creativity, and the pursuit of one's own voice.

'Little America' (2020- )

The heartwarming anthology series Little America shares heartfelt and inspiring tales of immigrants pursuing the American dream. Each episode unfolds a unique and often humorous narrative, exploring universal themes of love, resilience, and the pursuit of happiness. With its touching stories and diverse characters, the show captures the human spirit, offering a refreshing perspective on the immigrant experience.

'Mythic Quest' (2020- )

Mythic Quest (S1 called Raven's Banquet) is a comedic gem that takes viewers behind the scenes of a videogame development studio. Led by its eccentric creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), the series explores the gaming industry's challenges and absurdities. With sharp humor and a stellar ensemble cast, it offers a hilarious and insightful look into the world of virtual creativity and chaos.

'Ted Lasso' (2020-23)

The Primetime Emmy-winning show Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an American college football coach turned unlikely English soccer manager. Infused with optimism and genuine charm, the series follows Ted's journey as he navigates cultural differences and challenges and wins over hearts with his infectious positivity. It is a delightful blend of humor and feel-good moments.

'Acapulco' (2021- )

Acapulco follows the story of a young Mexican man, Maximo, who works at the hottest resort in Acapulco in the 1980s. Narrated in flashback by an older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), the series captures the essence of love, friendship, and self-discovery amid the vibrant backdrop of this iconic Mexican resort town. With humor and nostalgia, the show offers a sun-soaked escape.