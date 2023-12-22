'2018' fails to crack Oscars shortlist; Jude Anthany Joseph apologizes

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'2018' fails to crack Oscars shortlist; Jude Anthany Joseph apologizes

By Aikantik Bag 01:54 pm Dec 22, 202301:54 pm

'2018' was India's official entry for the 96th Academy Awards

Jude Anthany Joseph, the director of the critically acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster 2018, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram on Friday after 2018 failed to make it to the Academy Awards shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category. Sharing a screenshot of the 15 shortlisted films, he wrote, "I sincerely apologize to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all." Despite the setback, Joseph considers it a "dream-like journey."

2/5

Acknowledging support from industry peers

In his post, Joseph also expressed gratitude to Pan Nalin, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Guneet Monga, Rintu Thomas, Ashutosh Gowariker, Resul Pookkutty, Anurag Kashyap, SS Rajamouli, and others from the industry for their support. Mentioning his supporters in Los Angeles, he added that he looks forward to meetings scheduled with them. Despite not making the Oscar shortlist, Joseph remains appreciative of the opportunity to represent India at the Oscars.

3/5

More about '2018'

The film 2018 is a disaster drama centered around the catastrophic Kerala floods in 2018. Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Lal, and others, the movie grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide, making it the biggest Malayalam-language hit of all time. Joseph co-wrote it alongside Akhil P Dharmajan. The film's IMDb description reads, "A disaster film set during the 2018 Kerala floods where people from all walks of life faced catastrophic consequences and put in collective efforts to survive the calamity."

4/5

Best International Feature Film shortlist for Oscars 2024

The 2024 Oscars Best International Feature Film category shortlist includes frontrunners such as Japan's Perfect Days, Britain's The Zone of Interest, Finland's Fallen Leaves, Spain's Society of the Snow, and Bhutan's The Monk and the Gun, among others. To date, only three Indian films have ever been nominated in this category - Mother India, Salaam Bombay!, and Lagaan. Last year, Pan Nalin's Last Film Show made it to the shortlist but was not eventually nominated.

5/5

Here's what Joseph wrote on Instagram