'Iron Man' to 'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr.'s best performances

Entertainment 2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 03:15 am Jan 01, 202403:15 am

Robert Downey Jr. garnered global popularity as Iron Man in MCU films

A Hollywood icon renowned for his extraordinary talent and diverse range, Robert Downey Jr. is globally best known for his portrayal of the Marvel superhero Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. From his breakthrough performances to his iconic portrayals of beloved characters as a chameleon on the silver screen, he has left an indelible mark on cinema. Check out his best performances.

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Downey Jr. delivers one of his career-best performances in Christopher Nolan's 2023 biographical thriller Oppenheimer. He plays Lewis Strauss—a United States Atomic Energy Commission member—who ultimately chases J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) to his downfall. Set against the backdrop of World War II, it delves into the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by Oppenheimer, the brilliant but conflicted scientist behind the atomic bomb.

'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

RDJ's portrayal of the iconic titular detective in the Oscar-nominated film Sherlock Holmes is a masterclass in wit and charisma. Directed by Guy Ritchie, he brings a dynamic energy and fresh perspective to the Arthur Conan Doyle-created character, combining intelligence with charming eccentricity. Contributing to the film's success and making it a memorable adaptation, Downey Jr. also won a Golden Globe for his performance.

'Iron Man' series (2008, 2010, 2013)

Downey Jr.'s embodiment of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is nothing short of legendary. Bringing depth to the character, he blended wit with vulnerability as Stark. Downey's portrayal not only anchored the success of the Iron Man trilogy but also became a linchpin for the entire MCU, earning him widespread acclaim and forever associating him with the armored Avenger.

'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

In Ben Stiller's Tropic Thunder, Downey Jr. showcases exceptional versatility with a transformative performance as Kirk Lazarus—a method actor who undergoes a controversial pigmentation procedure to play an African-American. Downey's commitment to the role and comedic brilliance earned critical acclaim. His portrayal in the film—co-starring Stiller and Jack Black—is a testament to his skill in navigating challenging characters with both humor and depth.

'Chaplin' (1992)

In the Richard Attenborough-helmed biopic Chaplin, Downey Jr. delivers a tour de force performance as the legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin. He captures the essence of Chaplin's comedic genius while exploring the complexities of his personal life. With remarkable dedication and emotional range, Downey Jr.'s portrayal earned him an Academy Award nomination, showcasing his ability to embody iconic figures with authenticity and skill.