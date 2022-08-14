Entertainment

Halle Berry's birthday special: Revisiting 5 of her iconic roles

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 14, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Halle Berry!

Hollywood beauty Halle Berry turned 56 on Sunday! The Oscar-winning actor has essayed countless roles in her career spanning around four decades now. And, she has done it with utmost style and grace. While Berry's long list of accomplishments as an actor sees no end, on her birthday, we revisit five of the actor's most unforgettable roles that she flawlessly aced.

#1 Leticia Musgrove in 'Monster's Ball'

The 2001 drama Monster's Ball is undoubtedly the pinnacle of Berry's career. Although her role in the film wasn't entirely likable, she seamlessly switched into her difficult character to deliver outstanding performance. She also made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

#2 Storm in 'X-Men'

Berry's performance as Storm aka Ororo Munroe in the Marvel Comics-based film X-Men (2000) gained a whole different fan following for her. Berry's central figure shone irrespective of featuring alongside many characters. While she appeared in three subsequent X-Men films—X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past—her debut film as the mutant superhero is the most memorable one among them all.

#3 Patience Phillips in 'Catwoman'

Next up is another fan-favorite role that Berry nailed, quite literally! She starred in the superhero film Catwoman in 2004 which was loosely based on the titular DC Comics character. Though the film did not fare well at the box office, Berry's performance was the film's only saving grace. Twenty years down the road, Berry's leather costume look remains legendary even today.

#4 Dr. Miranda Grey in 'Gothika'

Berry shed her sexy superhero pedigree and found herself in a rather dark role in the horror thriller film Gothika in 2003. She appeared as psychiatrist Dr. Miranda Grey whose life takes a turn for the worse after she hits a girl with her car one night and finds herself under the care of her untrustworthy peer (Robert Downey Jr.).

#5 Jinx in 'Die Another Day'

Further, she also scored the role as a Bond girl in the 2002 film Die Another Day which starred actor Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. She appeared as NSA agent Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in the 20th Bond film. One of the iconic sequences from the film was when she recreated Ursula Andress's shot emerging from the ocean in a coral bikini.