'Captain Miller': 'Devil' Dhanush shines in trailer of action thriller

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Captain Miller': 'Devil' Dhanush shines in trailer of action thriller

By Isha Sharma 06:22 pm Jan 06, 202406:22 pm

Dhanush will soon be seen in 'Captain Miller'

After ending 2023 with Vaathi/Sir, Tamil superstar Dhanush is ready to kick off 2024 with the much-awaited actioner Captain Miller. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, it will be released on January 12 on the occasion of Makara Sankranti/Pongal, clashing with films like Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Ayalaan, Ruslaan, and Saindhav. Now, ahead of the theatrical release, the makers have finally released Captain Miller's trailer!

2/6

Breakdown of trailer

In Captain Miller's nearly three-minute-long action-packed trailer, Dhanush literally comes out with all guns blazing. The film is set in the pre-independence era, where we see the character of Dhanush, who calls himself the "devil," and others struggle against the Britishers before waging a war against them. We also catch glimpses of the characters of Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan, among others.

3/6

Watch action-packed 'Captain Miller' trailer here

4/6

This is what film's synopsis says

Per its IMDb description, the film is set in the 1930s-1940s British India and "follows an outlaw called Miller who engages in bloody loots, heists, and assaults." The final runtime of the movie is two hours, 37 minutes, and 50 seconds. Apart from the aforementioned cast members, Captain Miller also features John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nassar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Vinoth Kishan, among others.

5/6

What Dhanush earlier said about 'Captain Miller'

Talking about Captain Miller, Dhanush, at a pre-release event of the film, said, "Matheshwaran is the devil, and he has worked so much for the film that it feels embarrassing to even say I have put in a lot of work." "The film has a lot of action sequences...I hope you all like it," he added. Captain Miller will teem with violence and action.

6/6

Dhanush's upcoming projects

After Captain Miller, Dhanush has two projects in the pipeline. One of them is D50, which he will headline, direct, and write; it will be his second directorial after Pa Paandi (2017). The film will feature Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, and Kishan. He has also been roped in to portray the role of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic.