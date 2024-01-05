Meet David Tennant, the host for BAFTA Awards 2024

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Meet David Tennant, the host for BAFTA Awards 2024

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:49 am Jan 05, 202411:49 am

David Tennant played Barty Crouch Jr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'

Actor David Tennant, widely known for his role in Doctor Who is gearing up to host the BAFTA Awards, scheduled to take place next month in London. This marks Tennant's debut as the BAFTA host. Expressing his glee, he said, "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

2/5

Why does this story matter?

BAFTA Awards each year celebrate the best of art in the film and television industries. This year, the ceremony will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London in the presence of the whos-who of the fraternity. Last year, the awards ceremony was hosted by Richard E Grant whereas Rebel Wilson conducted the ceremony in 2022.

3/5

BAFTA CEO excited about Tennant as host

BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip shared her excitement about having Tennant as the host. She said, "We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm, and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home."

4/5

BAFTA longlists and final nominations announcement

The BAFTA longlists, spanning all 24 categories, will be revealed on Friday, with the final nominations following on January 18, a month before the ceremony. Former Rising Star award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will unveil the final nominations during a livestream event. The awards ceremony will be aired on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, as well as on BritBox International in the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and South Africa.

5/5

Tennant's illustrious career in film, TV, and stage

Tennant boasts an extensive career in film, television, and stage. Besides his iconic roles in Doctor Who and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Tennant has also starred in Broadchurch, Inside Man, and the critically acclaimed TV series Good Omens. His theater performances include Much Ado About Nothing and Hamlet, and currently, he can be seen playing Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse. Tennant's vast experience and talent make him a thrilling choice for hosting Britain's biggest night in film.