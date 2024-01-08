Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse faces security scare; 2 arrested

Two arrested after security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse

The Panvel Taluka Police apprehended two individuals for attempting to illegally enter actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Waje village, Panvel last week. The incident reportedly unfolded on January 4. Identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gurusevaksingh Sikh (23), the duo allegedly tried to jump the fence and enter the compound. Now, the accused have been charged with trespassing and forgery after police discovered fraudulent photos on their Aadhaar cards.

Both accused hail from Punjab: Report

Initially, they identified themselves as Maheshkumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh, however, their fake Aadhaar card photos exposed their true identities. Farmhouse manager Shashikant Sharma was alerted by security guard Mohammed Hussain, who caught the pair during their entry attempt. Both Gila and Sikh are reportedly from Fazilka district in Punjab. The two are currently in police custody.

Death threats: Jailed Lawrence Bishnoi's vendetta against Khan

Previously incarcerated for a drug smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has openly expressed his animosity toward Khan, issuing threats to the actor and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan. In November, Bishnoi targeted Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal's residence in Canada, leading Grewal to clarify his relationship with Khan as solely professional. Taking responsibility for the attack, Bishnoi proclaimed his involvement in a Facebook post.

Why is Bishnoi after Khan?

The gangster hails from the Bishnoi community that holds the blackbuck sacred. He maintains a longstanding grudge against Khan for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Reiterating an unwillingness to forgive Khan, he has consistently expressed a desire to "teach him a lesson." Notably, in 2018, Bishnoi's close associate Sampat Nehra was arrested and he disclosed that the gangster tipped him to eliminate Khan.

Increased security for Khan following threats

In light of the threats, the Mumbai Police reviewed Khan's Khan's security structure last year. They provided the actor with Y+ category security. In 2022, Khan was granted a gun license for self-protection and now travels in a bulletproof car. Fans are no longer permitted to gather outside his residence-cum-office at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai as part of these enhanced security measures.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Khan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Khan recently scored a hit with Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. He is slated to begin filming Tiger Vs Pathaan this year, where he will face off against Shah Rukh Khan in a spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.