'Imitation,' 'Dream High': K-dramas where K-pop world took precendence

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Imitation,' 'Dream High': K-dramas where K-pop world took precendence

By Tanvi Gupta 09:50 pm Jan 16, 202409:50 pm

K-dramas on K-pop industry you can't miss!

K-pop represents a rich industry known for its striking visuals, impeccably synchronized choreographies, and soul-stirring music. For devoted followers, K-pop offers an intricate world filled with both highs and lows. In recent years, K-dramas have capitalized on the success of the K-pop industry by depicting the demanding lives of K-pop idols. Here, we list popular K-dramas centered around K-pop that you need to watch!

2/6

'So I Married My Anti-fan' (2021)

Adapted from the 2010 eponymous novel, So I Married My Anti-Fan features Choi Tae-joon as an idol compelled to cohabitate with his most fervent anti-fan for a reality show. As the drama unfolds, the characters resolve conflicts and eventually fall in love. The series portrays the complexities of being romantically involved with a superstar who constantly lives under the spotlight, lacking moments of privacy.

3/6

'IDOL: The Coup' (2021)

Ideal: The Coup follows the journey of Cotton Candy—a five-member girl group—as they aspire to secure a music show victory amid the looming threat of disbandment. The series, spanning 12 episodes, is certainly one of the more impactful and authentic series on this list. It provides a firsthand glimpse into the struggles of an idol group striving to make a mark in the industry.

4/6

'Imitation' (2021)

Adapted from a popular eponymous webtoon, Imitation stars Jung Jiso (Parasite), Jun from U-KISS, Jiyeon of T-ara, and ATEEZ's Yunho. It revolves around the idols of three distinct groups navigating the challenges, in terms of fame and relationships. The series aptly captured the journey from a trainee's debut aspirations to the struggles of a renowned idol dealing with mental health and past trauma.

5/6

'Dream High' (2011-12)

Dream High, a pinnacle of teen K-dramas, chronicles the journey of six students at a performing arts school, aspiring to attain fame as musicians. The series unfolds as Suzy's character, Go Hye-mi, endeavors to bring two students, including Kim Soo-hyun's Song Sam-dong, to secure her acceptance into the program. The show features high-profile idols like Suzy from Miss A, Taecyeon and Wooyoung from 2PM.

6/6

'You're Beautiful' (2009)

A timeless K-drama, You're Beautiful, features Jang Geun-suk as Hwang Tae-kyung and Park Shin-hye as Go Mi-nam. Go replaces her twin brother in Tae's rock group, and as other members discover her true gender, romantic feelings emerge. Filled with classic K-drama tropes, the series, while occasionally cheesy, captivates viewers with the chemistry between the leads—creating a love square that adds suspense and charm.