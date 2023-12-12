Mnet's 'Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor' announces judges' lineup

By Tanvi Gupta 12:14 pm Dec 12, 2023

Meet the judges of Mnet's 'Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor'

K-pop aficionados unite! Mnet's new vocal talent show, Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor, recently unveiled its judge lineup. Announced earlier this month, this survival program aims to create the ultimate vocal boy group. Hosted by actor Lee Da-hee, the competition will include contestants from popular groups like PENTAGON, WEi, BDC, VANNER, ONE PACT, and A.C.E. The show is anticipated to grace screens in the first half of 2024.

Why does this story matter?

Mnet (Music Network) stands as a premier South Korean pay television music channel. Renowned for hosting survival shows like Superstar K, Show Me The Money, Produce 101, Comeback War, Planet series, and Street Woman Fighter, Mnet is the pulsating nexus for live performances. These reality competitions often unfold the destinies of over 100 trainees, hailing from diverse companies, who vie for viewers' votes to secure coveted spots in the final lineup.

BTOB's Eunkwang, Red Velvet's Wendy in the judging panel

The impressive lineup of judges for Build Up consists of Lee Seok-hoon, Baekho, BTOB's Eunkwang, MAMAMOO's Solar, and Red Velvet's Wendy. These accomplished vocalists have made their mark as lead singers in their respective groups and as solo artists. Among the judges, Lee is known for his mentoring skills on survival shows like Boys Planet, while Eunkwang recently showcased his producing talents on Mnet's mega-karaoke survival show,VS.

Fresh perspectives and high-quality judgment

Making their debut as judges on Build Up, Baekho and Wendy will bring fresh perspectives and unique judging styles to the show. The production team expressed their excitement about the lineup by reportedly stating, "It's an honor to invite these five people who are undisputed in terms of skills and intuition in one location. In addition to chemistry with the contestants, they will showcase legendary vocal stages beneath their high-quality judgment."

Earlier, the contestant lineup of 'Build Up' sparked criticism

Last week, Build Up sparked attention, particularly concerning its contestant lineup. Fans voiced concerns as members from established groups like CIX, VANNER, ONEPACT, WEi, and AB6IX have previously participated in various survival shows, raising fear of repeated cycles and potential group dissolution. Criticism was mainly directed at agencies, with claims that relying on survival shows reflects a perceived lack of effort in artist promotion.