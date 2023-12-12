Controversies refuse to leave Golden Globes alone

Golden Globes's host search hits roadblocks: Everything to know

Although the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, the event is still scrambling to find a host. Top comedians like Chris Rock and Ali Wong have reportedly turned down the offer, and even the SmartLess podcast trio of Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman said no to a joint hosting gig. While the Golden Globes must be frantically searching for the perfect host, this problem is all but one of the many controversies surrounding it.

Why previous hosts are unwilling to return?

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who brilliantly co-hosted the Golden Globes four times before, aren't keen on returning. A source close to the duo told CNN, "They would never do it (again). They're done." One celebrity publicist called hosting the show a "thankless job," while another said, "There are a lot of politics. It's not easy and it's not fun anymore." The 2023 event—hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael—saw a record-low viewership of just 6.3M people.

CBS may tap in-house talent: Report

Since CBS will broadcast the Golden Globes, set for January 7, 2024, there's a chance they might choose in-house talents like Stephen Colbert or Taylor Tomlinson. Other possibilities include The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield. However, Cedric recently hosted the nominations announcement, making it doubtful he'd take on another Globes-related task so soon. Hence, the quest for a host continues.

Understanding previous controversies surrounding Golden Globes

In 2021, the Golden Globes drew scrutiny as a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed zero Black members in the 105-strong Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)—the voting organization behind the award show. Despite having members of color, the absence of Black representation sparked outrage, exacerbated by the 2021 snubs of acclaimed projects like Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and HBO's I May Destroy You. Subsequent backlash led to NBC's decision to forgo airing the 2022 awards show.

HFPA's lavish spending also took center stage amid the scandal

The LA Times investigation also laid bare the HFPA's financial practices, exposing payments surpassing $1M yearly to members for committee service. This jeopardized the organization's so-called non-profit status. The inquiry revealed indulgences such as access to actors, film sets, and extravagant gifts. Notably, a Paramount Network-sponsored Paris trip for 30 HFPA members, at $1,400 per night, added to the ethical concerns surrounding the association's conduct.

HFPA's turmoil escalated due to former president Philip Berk

HFPA's controversies further deepened with accusations against its former eight-term president, Philip Berk. In 2014, Berk's memoir stirred conflict among members who criticized him for taking too much credit for the success of the Globes. Berk faced further turmoil in 2018 when actor Brendan Fraser accused him of sexual assault. The HFPA's internal investigation deemed it a joke. In 2021, Berk faced expulsion after sending an email to members where he labeled Black Lives Matter as a "racist hate movement."

HFPA's run came to an end this year

After facing significant backlash, the HFPA made several changes to address these issues, such as increasing membership and diversity, adopting more transparent voting methods, and investigating potential ethical violations. Additionally, a no-gift policy was established. However, in June this year, the body announced its disbandment with Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Elridge Industries buying the assets related to the Globes.