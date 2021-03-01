Golden Globes 2021, which was held on February 28 (local time), dished out some unforeseen victories and remedial actions after prominent media scrutiny. Likewise, many projects that had the potential to win multiple awards, surprisingly, didn't earn a single honor. Such snubs and surprises happen every year. Let's look at the snubs that disappointed thousands of fans and several critics worldwide.

Biggest snubs 'Mank', 'Promising Young Woman' were overlooked

David Fincher's Mank earned six nominations, including for best director and best score. However, it went home with nothing. Next in line to be overlooked was Carrey Mulligan-starrer Promising Young Woman with four nominations this year. It even had critics hoping that screenwriter Emerald Fennell would bag an award this time, but their hopes were dashed by the end of the night.

Disappointments Ethan Hawke, Bob Odenkirk deserved to win too

Despite Bob Odenkirk's praiseworthy portrayal of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul, the Golden Globes night didn't come with good news for him. Similarly, Ethan Hawke was nominated for the 'Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture made for Television' category. Though Mark Ruffalo took the award home, Hawke's portrayal in The Good Lord Bird deserved a win.

Borat 2 Maria Bakalova lost, Rosamund Pike saluted her

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova cooked up a storm with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. She essayed the role of Borat Margaret Sagdiyev's teen daughter Tutar in the mockumentary but didn't get an award. Rosamund Pike got it instead for I Care A Lot, but saluted Bakalova's bravery, saying her risky sequence of swimming up from a sinking car was easier than the latter's role.

What happened 'Emily in Paris' was snubbed despite controversial nominations

Emily in Paris, which got two Golden Globe nominations despite earning mixed reviews the world over, didn't win any award. Soon after reports emerged that Paramount had allegedly bribed 30 HFPA members with a lavish 5-star stay in 2019, social media warriors erupted in anger. In fact, during the awards night, Jane Fonda, who was given the Cecil B. DeMille award, promoted diversity.

Win 'Minari' won in the only category it was nominated

Minari was only given a nomination in the foreign language category as HFPA made it clear that a film with less than 50% English dialogue will automatically be considered a foreign language film. Due to the foreign category nomination, Minari lost its chance of getting a Best Picture nomination. However, Minari won the 'Best Foreign Language Film' award, much to critics' satisfaction.

High on style Fashion achieved a new high this year