Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 11:37 am

The Golden Globes 2021 showered praises and accolades on two of the most happening shows right now: The Crown and Schitt's Creek. The Crown was judged as the 'Best Drama Series' while Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, and Josh O'Connor bagged the 'Best Actress (Drama),' 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role,' and 'Best Actor (Drama)' awards respectively. Here's more.

Accolades 'Schitt's Creek' labeled as 'Best Series' in Musical/Comedy category

Schitt's Creek was named as the 'Best Series (Musical or Comedy),' while lead actor Catherine O' Hara bagged the honor for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy).' Creator Dan Levy accepted the award on behalf of the show and thanked the team. The sitcom had a dream run in the 2020 Emmy Awards as well.

Ceremony Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the event

Hollywood stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the event together but from two different locations. While Fey was in New York City, Poehler logged in from Los Angeles. It was on February 3 that the nominees were announced. Streaming giant Netflix dominated the nominations with 42 mentions. Norman Lear became the recipient of the prestigious Carol Burnett award.

Awards Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Rosamund Pike were honored

Daniel Kaluuya was judged the 'Best Supporting Actor' for Judas And The Black Messiah. John Boyega won the 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture' award for Small Axe. Soul took away the award for the 'Best Animated Film.' Rosamund Pike won the 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)' award for I Care A Lot.

Other accolades Mark Ruffalo won for HBO series, so did Aaron Sorkin

Mark Ruffalo accepted the award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series' for his role in the HBO series I Know This Much Is True. Aaron Sorkin won the 'Best Screenplay Award' for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Minari won the 'Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)' award at the ceremony. Jason Sudeikis won 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)' for Ted Lasso.

Defining performances Late Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster won awards

Late Chadwick Boseman received the 'Best Actor Drama' award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepting the award. Jodie Foster won the 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture' award for The Mauritanian. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm became the 'Best Motion Picture (Comedy)' while Sacha Baron Cohen won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)' award.

Rewards 'Nomadland', 'The Queen's Gambit' also created impact

Nomadland and The Queen's Gambit also created waves at Golden Globes 2021. Nomadland won the 'Best Picture Drama' award, with Chloe Zhao winning the 'Best Director Motion Picture' award. Netflix show The Queen's Gambit won the 'Best Limited Series' award, with Anya Taylor-Joy winning 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television' award.

Accomplishment Jane Fonda called for more diversity in Hollywood