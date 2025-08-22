Bihar voters excluded from draft roll can submit Aadhaar: SC

The Supreme Court has allowed voters excluded from the draft electoral roll in Bihar to submit their applications for inclusion online. The court ruled that physical submission of forms is not required, and either an Aadhaar card or one of the 11 documents specified by the Election Commission of India (ECI) can be submitted with these applications.

Party involvement Political parties to direct BLAs to help voters submit forms A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed 12 recognized political parties in Bihar to direct their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to help voters submit forms. The court expressed surprise at the low number of objections filed by BLAs, with only two objections received so far despite there being around 1.6 lakh BLAs.

Compliance issues ECI lists of excluded voters displayed at polling booths Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi told the court that the ECI has published lists of excluded voters on websites and polling booths. However, he claimed no political party had filed objections against these exclusions. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, and Dr AM Singhvi, representing petitioners, argued that despite the court's order, the booth-level officers were not accepting Aadhaar as a standalone document.

Process concerns Petitions challenging ECI's directive The court was hearing petitions challenging the ECI's June 24 directive for an SIR ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the petitioners, argued that this could disenfranchise citizens and disrupt democracy. However, the ECI defended its decision, citing constitutional powers under Article 324 and Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.