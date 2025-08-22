Next Article
Modi announces 'Operation Sindoor' after missile systems neutralize Pakistan threats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced a big change in India's defense approach with Operation Sindoor, promising that enemies will no longer go "unpunished."
This move follows the recent Pahalgam attack, where India's missile systems reportedly neutralized threats from Pakistan.
PM's Bihar visit
Alongside the defense update, Modi rolled out ₹13,000 crore in new projects for Bihar—covering energy, infrastructure, and healthcare (including a new cancer hospital).
He also highlighted that over 38 lakh homes have been built in Bihar under PM-Awas Yojana.
Modi summed it up by saying his government is focused on both national security and improving everyday life in the region.