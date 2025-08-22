SC asks why political parties silent on Bihar voter list
The Supreme Court has called out petitioners over the Election Commission's big clean-up of Bihar's voter list, which saw nearly 65 lakh names dropped.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna pointed out that, even with 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in place, only two objections were filed—leaving the court puzzled about political parties' silence and whether voters actually faced trouble raising concerns.
Next hearing on September 8
The court directed Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer to issue notices to the heads of all 12 recognized political parties, making them respondents, and to require them to file status reports on the efforts of their BLAs.
If you think your name is missing, you can still file a claim online or offline (with Aadhaar or other ID) until September 1—no deadline extension this time.
The EC says it's following all rules, while petitioners continue to challenge the process.
The next court check-in is set for September 8.