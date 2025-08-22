Next Article
Delhi: Protester shouts slogans against Arvinder Singh Lovely at event
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's public event in Gandhi Nagar on Friday took an unexpected turn when a 60-year-old protester, Praveen Sharma, started shouting slogans against local MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely.
Police clarified that Gupta's security was not breached and Sharma was immediately removed from the scene.
A man entered Gupta's residence and assaulted her
This isn't the only security issue Gupta's dealt with lately.
Just two days earlier, someone entered her Civil Lines residence during a public hearing and assaulted her.
Her security team stepped in fast and took the man into custody. He now faces serious charges for his actions.