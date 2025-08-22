Next Article
IMD warns of lightning, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR got hit with rain this Friday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect more rain and possible thunderstorms on Saturday.
Lightning and gusty winds up to 50km/h are likely in areas like ITO, Najafgarh, India Gate, Akshardham, and across the NCR.
Rain brought down temperatures, but also made roads slick
The rain brought some relief from Delhi's usual August heat—temperatures ranged from 26°C to 35°C with humidity near 80%. But it also means slick roads for commuters.
On the bright side, air quality stayed decent with an AQI of 98.
If you're heading out, keep an eye on changing weather and be cautious during storms.