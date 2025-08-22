PM to dedicate railway projects worth ₹1,400cr in North Gujarat
On August 25, PM Modi is set to dedicate railway projects worth over ₹1,400 crore in North Gujarat.
The upgrades include doubling the Mahesana-Palanpur rail line and converting tracks on Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road and Bechraji-Ranuj routes.
These moves aim to make train travel smoother across Mahesana, Patan, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad.
Projects will boost local economy, create jobs
These new projects will mean faster trains and more services between Ahmedabad and Delhi—good news for anyone who travels or ships goods along this route.
Plus, fresh passenger services and a new car-loaded freight train will connect key industrial spots and religious centers.
All of this is expected to open up jobs, boost the local economy, and make getting around safer and easier for everyone in the region.