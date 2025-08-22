Next Article
Andhra Pradesh on flood alert as Godavari, Krishna swell
After days of heavy rain, water levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers have surged, triggering flood alerts across Andhra Pradesh.
Discharges hit 13.4 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram (Godavari) and over 5 lakh cusecs at Prakasam Barrage (Krishna).
CM Chandrababu Naidu called an emergency meeting, urging officials to stay alert and keep people informed.
Over 100 island villages cut off
Flooding has cut off more than 100 island villages in East Godavari, Konaseema, and West Godavari districts—crops and homes are underwater, with many residents moving to relief camps by boat.
Even though inflows into the Krishna are starting to decline after a month of high water, authorities remain on watch to manage supplies and keep everyone safe.