Bank holiday on August 23: Check your nearest branch's timings
Quick heads-up: This Saturday, August 23, 2025, is the fourth Saturday—which means banks across India will be closed.
If you need to visit a branch, it's best to get your work done before the weekend so you're not caught off guard.
How many days banks are closed in August?
August's calendar is packed: Independence Day (August 15) is a national holiday, while others like Parsi New Year and Janmashtami are also widely celebrated.
Some days—like Raksha Bandhan (August 9), Tendong Lho Rum Faat (August 8 in Gangtok), Patriot's Day (August 13 in Imphal), and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27-28)—are state-specific.
So if you've got errands or plans, double-check your local holiday list.
Digital banking is always an option
Even when branches are closed on holidays like August 23, all your digital banking options—apps, net banking, UPI, and ATMs—are up and running.
Just check your area's holiday schedule before heading out!