Kovind to attend RSS centenary Vijayadashami celebration
Former President Ram Nath Kovind has been invited as the chief guest for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) big annual Vijayadashami celebration on October 2.
The announcement, made on August 22, comes as RSS marks its 100th anniversary this year.
The event kicks off early at Nagpur's Reshimbagh ground.
Significance of the event
Vijayadashami Utsav is a major day for RSS, celebrating its founding back in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
With Dr. Kovind attending the centenary event, it holds significant importance for volunteers and supporters.
As always, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address everyone—a tradition that goes back decades and adds to the sense of legacy this year.