Kovind to attend RSS centenary Vijayadashami celebration

Significance of the event

Vijayadashami Utsav is a major day for RSS, celebrating its founding back in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

With Dr. Kovind attending the centenary event, it holds significant importance for volunteers and supporters.

As always, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address everyone—a tradition that goes back decades and adds to the sense of legacy this year.