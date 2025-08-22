J&K: LG Sinha dismisses 2 government employees for LeT links

Over 75 officials dismissed since August 2020

This is part of an ongoing crackdown on terror networks hiding within government jobs.

Since August 2020, more than 70 officials have lost their positions for alleged links to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

The latest action comes after the July 2025 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians—reminding everyone how seriously authorities are taking threats from within.