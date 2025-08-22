Next Article
J&K: LG Sinha dismisses 2 government employees for LeT links
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government workers—teacher Khurshid Ahmad Rather and assistant stockman Siyad Ahmad Khan—for their ties to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Their removal happened without a formal inquiry to protect national security.
Over 75 officials dismissed since August 2020
This is part of an ongoing crackdown on terror networks hiding within government jobs.
Since August 2020, more than 70 officials have lost their positions for alleged links to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
The latest action comes after the July 2025 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians—reminding everyone how seriously authorities are taking threats from within.