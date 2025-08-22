No need for Aadhaar to access ESIC benefits

ESIC is also going digital

ESIC is making things easier with digital claims—now you can file for cash benefits online.

They're also teaming up with Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY hospitals to expand healthcare options.

Plus, there's a registration drive (SPREE) running till December 31, 2025, and an Amnesty Scheme from October 2025 to September 2026 to help clear up old disputes and boost compliance.

All in all, it's about making social security smoother and more accessible for everyone.