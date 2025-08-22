No need for Aadhaar to access ESIC benefits
Good news if you're covered under ESIC—Aadhaar isn't a must for getting your medical or cash benefits anymore.
The ESIC just clarified that you and your family can use other IDs like a passport, PAN card, or driving license to access these services.
So, missing Aadhaar won't hold you back.
ESIC is also going digital
ESIC is making things easier with digital claims—now you can file for cash benefits online.
They're also teaming up with Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY hospitals to expand healthcare options.
Plus, there's a registration drive (SPREE) running till December 31, 2025, and an Amnesty Scheme from October 2025 to September 2026 to help clear up old disputes and boost compliance.
All in all, it's about making social security smoother and more accessible for everyone.