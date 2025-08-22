Next Article
Supreme Court's stray dog case: Petitioner must pay ₹2 lakh
If you want to get involved in the Supreme Court's big stray dog case, there's now a fee—₹25,000 for individuals and ₹2 lakh for NGOs.
The court says this money will go straight to local governments to help build better facilities and care for stray dogs.
New rules for stray dogs
The Supreme Court has also rolled out new guidelines: public feeding of stray dogs is banned, but cities must create special feeding zones.
After being sterilized and vaccinated, strays can return to their original spots, while aggressive or rabid dogs will be quarantined.
These rules apply everywhere in India and aim to balance animal welfare with public safety.