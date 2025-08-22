Next Article
Kerala: Protests erupt over poor NH-544 stretch
People in Chalakudy, Kerala, gathered at the PWD resthouse this week to protest the poor state of National Highway 544.
Things got heated when an NHAI engineer was briefly detained after a top official skipped a planned meeting, leading to demands for urgent road repairs and a scuffle between protesters and police.
HC sets up temporary committee to manage traffic
After some tense moments, talks led to the engineer promising that tarring work on the worst stretch would start right away.
The Kerala High Court also stepped in, setting up a temporary committee—including local officials—to help manage traffic and push for faster fixes on the Mannuthy-Edappally route.