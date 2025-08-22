Next Article
SC allows vaccinated, sterilized strays to return home: What it means
The Supreme Court just rolled out fresh guidelines for stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, now allowing sterilized and vaccinated pups to return to their home areas.
Animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi welcomed the move, highlighting the need for a clear definition of what counts as an "aggressive" dog.
ABC centers to be set up
The new order also requires local authorities to set up marked feeding zones and put signboards so people know where strays can be fed.
Plus, Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers will be established to help manage the dog population.
Gandhi pointed out that the government has set aside ₹2,500 crore for this ABC program—the first such announcement in 25 years—and stressed these changes will apply all across India.