NRI entrepreneur donates 121kg gold to Tirupati temple: Report
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu just shared some big news: an anonymous NRI IT entrepreneur, who recently sold 60% of his company for nearly ₹6,000-7,000 crore, is donating 121kg of gold—worth nearly ₹140 crore—to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
The gesture is all about gratitude to Lord Venkateswara and supporting the temple's work in education, healthcare, and welfare.
Donation will help boost TTD's already massive gold reserves
This isn't just another donation—it boosts TTD's already massive gold reserves (over 11,329kg as of July 2024) and helps fund programs that impact thousands.
The Tirupati temple is a huge draw for visitors (up to a lakh daily), pulling in more than ₹1,600 crore every year.
Even their famous laddus are breaking records: on July 12 this year alone, they sold nearly half a million laddus in one day!