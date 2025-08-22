NRI entrepreneur donates 121kg gold to Tirupati temple: Report

Donation will help boost TTD's already massive gold reserves

This isn't just another donation—it boosts TTD's already massive gold reserves (over 11,329kg as of July 2024) and helps fund programs that impact thousands.

The Tirupati temple is a huge draw for visitors (up to a lakh daily), pulling in more than ₹1,600 crore every year.

Even their famous laddus are breaking records: on July 12 this year alone, they sold nearly half a million laddus in one day!