Dussehra break for schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh: Details here

Good news for students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh—Dussehra 2025 brings extra days off! The break allows everyone more time for family, fun, and festival vibes. School holiday dates vary by region: Andhra Pradesh schools get nine days off (September 24-October 2), while Telangana schools enjoy a generous 13-day stretch (September 21-October 3).

Christian minority schools in Andhra Pradesh also get a break In Andhra Pradesh, Christian minority schools take six days off (September 27-October 2).

Telangana's longer break highlights the significance of Dussehra in the region.

Telangana's holiday for Urs-un-Nabi Telangana also declared September 5 a holiday for Urs-un-Nabi—the birthday of Prophet Muhammad—so students can join in those celebrations too.

These breaks are all about giving everyone space to celebrate traditions with their communities.