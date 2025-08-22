Kerala schools: Students can now wear traditional outfits instead of uniforms

New help-boxes for students to report issues

That's not all: Kerala has also rolled out "Surakshamitram," a new program where students can safely report problems by dropping notes in help-boxes at school—no names needed.

Plus, there's a Zumba dance initiative added to the curriculum to boost fitness and mental health as part of an anti-drug push.

Even with some debate about boys and girls dancing together, supporters of the initiative say it's all about helping students stay healthy and stress-free.