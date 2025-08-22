Kerala schools: Students can now wear traditional outfits instead of uniforms
Kerala schools just got a little more colorful—students can now wear their traditional outfits instead of uniforms during big festivals like Onam, Christmas, and Ramadan.
The Education Department hopes this move will help everyone feel included and spark more respect for the state's diverse cultures.
New help-boxes for students to report issues
That's not all: Kerala has also rolled out "Surakshamitram," a new program where students can safely report problems by dropping notes in help-boxes at school—no names needed.
Plus, there's a Zumba dance initiative added to the curriculum to boost fitness and mental health as part of an anti-drug push.
Even with some debate about boys and girls dancing together, supporters of the initiative say it's all about helping students stay healthy and stress-free.