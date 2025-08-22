Next Article
SC says municipalities must set up special feeding zones for dogs
In August 2025, the Supreme Court changed how cities handle stray dogs.
Now, after sterilization and vaccination, strays should be sent back to their original neighborhoods—unless they're rabid or aggressive, in which case they must be kept apart.
The court also banned feeding strays on the streets and warned that breaking this rule could mean legal trouble.
Updated order applies to all states, union territories
Municipalities have to set up special feeding zones for stray dogs, marked with signs and helplines so people can report violations easily.
Plus, this updated order isn't just for Delhi-NCR—it now applies across all states and union territories.
The earlier plan to send all strays to shelters is paused for now and will be reviewed in eight weeks.