PM Modi announces ₹13,000cr upgrade for Bihar
On August 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out a big set of upgrades for Bihar—over ₹13,000 crore worth.
The line-up includes a major thermal power plant in Buxar, a new cancer hospital in Muzaffarpur, and two fresh train routes: the Amrit Bharat Express (Gaya to Delhi) and a Buddhist Circuit train (Vaishali to Koderma).
It's all about boosting jobs, healthcare access, and making travel smoother across the state.
Power plant, cancer hospital to boost local healthcare
The Buxar power plant promises more reliable electricity and new job opportunities.
The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital brings advanced cancer care closer for locals.
Plus, there's a new sewerage treatment plant at Munger to help clean up the Ganga.
New homes and urban water supply projects
Modi also opened a four-lane highway between Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama and unveiled a six-lane bridge over the Ganga—both designed to cut down travel time.
Urban water supply projects got started too, along with thousands of people getting keys to new homes under housing schemes.
All these moves are meant to make daily life in Bihar just that bit easier.