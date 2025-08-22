Assam Police can't arrest 'The Wire' journalists for now: SC
The Supreme Court has told Assam Police not to take any coercive action against Siddharth Varadarajan and other "The Wire" journalists for now.
This comes after concerns were raised that Assam Police was circumventing earlier Supreme Court orders, even though the court had already offered some protection.
The journalists were called in over an FIR filed back in May, which made many worry they could be detained.
Judges ask journalists to cooperate in investigation
The judges have asked the journalists to take part in the ongoing investigation and update the court at the next hearing.
Earlier this month, similar protection was given to Varadarajan regarding articles on Operation Sindoor.
These cases have sparked protests from journalist groups, especially since sedition charges are involved—but Varadarajan and his team say they were just reporting facts from official documents.