Assam Police can't arrest 'The Wire' journalists for now: SC India Aug 22, 2025

The Supreme Court has told Assam Police not to take any coercive action against Siddharth Varadarajan and other "The Wire" journalists for now.

This comes after concerns were raised that Assam Police was circumventing earlier Supreme Court orders, even though the court had already offered some protection.

The journalists were called in over an FIR filed back in May, which made many worry they could be detained.