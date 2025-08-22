Supreme Court reverses stray dog order after online outrage India Aug 22, 2025

The Supreme Court just changed its earlier decision on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR after a wave of protests and online buzz.

The original August 11 order had called for all strays to be rounded up and kept in shelters, pointing to over 37 lakh dog bite cases and rabies concerns for 2025.

But many people pushed back, saying this was unfair to animals and nearly impossible to pull off.