Supreme Court reverses stray dog order after online outrage
The Supreme Court just changed its earlier decision on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR after a wave of protests and online buzz.
The original August 11 order had called for all strays to be rounded up and kept in shelters, pointing to over 37 lakh dog bite cases and rabies concerns for 2025.
But many people pushed back, saying this was unfair to animals and nearly impossible to pull off.
New guidelines: What to do with strays
On August 22, the court said stray dogs should instead be sterilized, vaccinated, and then returned to their own neighborhoods—unless they're aggressive or have rabies, in which case they'll stay sheltered.
Feeding strays in public is out; instead, there will be special municipal feeding zones.
Animal lovers celebrate, post memes
Animal lovers are celebrating the change with tons of memes and happy posts online.
The new approach tries to balance safety with animal rights by letting strays coexist with communities but under stricter rules.
The court also asked states to follow these updated guidelines—giving Delhi's street dogs a bit more freedom (and sparking even more memes).