Korean rapper-singer G-Dragon breaks silence post drug test

By Tanvi Gupta 06:12 pm Dec 11, 202306:12 pm

G-Dragon shares cryptic messages post negative drug test

G-Dragon, the beloved K-pop star, who recently faced drug abuse allegations has come out strong with negative results on multiple drug tests. He voluntarily went to the police station and underwent thorough examinations at the National Forensic Service, which confirmed his innocence with three negative results. In his most recent social media update, G-Dragon shared insights into his thoughts and experiences during this period.

Why does this story matter?

On October 25, K-pop icon G-Dragon faced an investigation over alleged drug use, sending shock waves across the industry. This added to the recent scrutiny of South Korea's entertainment fraternity grappling with drug-related crimes. Notably, Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was also under investigation. Both G-Dragon and Lee asserted their innocence throughout the probe, while actively cooperating with authorities.

'Those who know do not speak'

On Monday, the rapper shared some thought-provoking quotes from a book that emphasized humility and introspection. He posted phrases like, "True knowledge is knowing one does not know," and "Those who know do not speak. Those who speak do not know." G-Dragon also shared a snippet from a past interview, showcasing his unwavering standards and self-awareness, saying, "Even if others see it as a problem if it's not a problem for me, then the answer is different."

Here's his Instagram post

G-Dragon's firm stance against drugs

Earlier, in an interview, the BigBang member had firmly denied any involvement with drugs. "Emptiness or stress cannot justify falling into drugs. Emptiness or stress should be personally resolved by finding ways each time. And I have found them. But definitely, it should never be drugs, and it is not drugs." G-Dragon has been adamant about his innocence and is determined to take legal action against baseless accusations.

His potential exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation

Meanwhile, as the controversy unfolds, there are reports of ongoing talks between G-Dragon and Galaxy Corporation, a company specializing in intellectual property and content production, for an exclusive contract. This potential partnership could mark a significant turning point in the singer's career. Awards-laden G-Dragon made his official debut in 2006 and gained fame as the leader of K-pop sensation BigBang.