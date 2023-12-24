K-pop: BLACKPINK's Jennie launches her own label, ODD ATELIER (OA)

Good news for BLINKS from BLACKPINK's Jennie!

BLINKS, assemble! On Sunday, BLACKPINK's Jennie officially announced the launch of her label, OA (ODD ATELIER), after the K-pop group members renewed their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. Sharing the news on social media, Jennie wrote, "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA."

Jennie, who established OA in November, had not officially addressed the rumors about the company until now, leading to much online speculation. She is not the first artist to establish her label. Several other K-pop artists have also ventured into launching their labels. For instance, Zico established KOZ Entertainment, Kang Daniel founded KONNECT Entertainment, and PSY, widely known for Gangnam Style, set up P Nation.

The purpose of Jennie's OA is still under wraps, but its official website states, "OA...is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected." "It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023," it adds. The website crashed shortly after her announcement due to a surge in traffic. Interestingly, the website also lists Jennie's dog KUMA, as an artist.

BLACKPINK is one of the most renowned girl groups in the K-pop realm, comprised of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. The members recently renewed their contracts with YGE for group activities. This means that while Jennie's solo activities will be managed by her new label, her group activities with BLACKPINK will continue under YGE. Rumors about all BLACKPINK members starting their agencies had been circulating for months following YGE's contract expiration earlier this year.

To celebrate her new label, Jennie treated fans to a special Christmas gift—covers of Zion.T's Snow and Sia's Snowman. She shared a video of herself in the recording studio on Instagram, writing, "I prepared two winter songs that I like. I hope you all have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas." The announcement of OA and the release of her Christmas gift covers have sparked excitement among BLINKS, who eagerly await Jennie's solo journey next year.

