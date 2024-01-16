'Sharaabi': Abhishek Kapoor announces next after untitled Ajay Devgn film

By Aikantik Bag

'Sharaabi' is currently in development stage

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is on a roll! After completing the untitled actioner starring Ajay Devgn, his nephew Aaman Devgn, and Rasha Thadani (daughter of Raveena Tandon), the director is already working on his next project. As per reports, Kapoor is set to direct his next titled Sharaabi. This is piquing interest because of its possible connection with Amitabh Bachchan's 1984 film of the same name.

Kapoor's sobriety journey inspired 'Sharaabi'

Recently, Kapoor opened up about his personal journey with sobriety, and said, "Almost 4 years since I quit drinking alcohol. Hardest and the most important decision of my life. God knows the relationships I destroyed and opportunities I lost while often making an ass of myself in many a drunken benders." He emphasized the importance of making changes when realization strikes and how sometimes one must destroy oneself to rise again.

An official announcement is anticipated soon

As of now, the makers have not divulged any of the casting details and an official announcement is in the corner. With both Sharaabi and the untitled Devgn project now heading toward completion, fans are eager for more information about these projects.