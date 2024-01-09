Box office collection: 'Dunki' fails the third Monday test

Shah Rukh Khan is a bonafide superstar of Bollywood and he has proved it time and again. King Khan had a helluva year at the box office in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki. The recently released dramedy is considered to be the weakest of all in terms of commercial and critical success. Currently, it is in struggling to gain stability on weekdays.

Seeking gradual momentum for survival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 218.17 crore in India. The movie has failed the third Monday test and needs gradual momentum to survive at the box office. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover, among others.

