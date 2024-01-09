Happy birthday, Farah Khan: Revisiting her unfiltered tidbits on celebrities

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Happy birthday, Farah Khan: Revisiting her unfiltered tidbits on celebrities

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jan 09, 202404:10 am

Choreographer-director Farah Khan Kunder celebrates her 59th birthday on Tuesday

In Bollywood, one name stands out as the master of all trades and that is Farah Khan Kunder. Renowned as a choreographer, director, and producer, she boasts a prolific career, crafting over 100 songs in 80-plus films with the industry's biggest celebrities. On her 59th birthday, we look at some unfiltered and uproarious revelations made by her about Bollywood's bigwigs, her closest friends.

2/6

Khan Kunder's secret to getting Abhishek Bachchan on set

The director-choreographer shared insights into her lively sets, describing them as a "food fest" during a conversation on #NoFilterNeha. She invited host Neha Dhupia to experience it, detailing the breakfast offerings like a dosa corner and an English Breakfast corner. Khan also revealed how she cooked breakfast for Abhishek Bachchan—for him to come on set—stating, "I had to make scrambled eggs or fry eggs."

3/6

When she disclosed bursting into laughter at SRK's dance moves

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Farah share a longstanding collaboration dating back to 1994's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Khan Kunder once revealed how she often burst out laughing while SRK "is doing a step cutely." She added, "Then he says, 'Change this step.' He always keeps a check on me through my assistants and asks them to inform him if I start laughing."

4/6

She revealed Malaika Arora wasn't first choice for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Appearing on Moving In With Malaika, Khan Kunder reminisced about the song Chaiyya Chaiyya. She revealed, "You're the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl...but luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train." Adding they initially considered Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Khan shared, "When you climbed on the train, we were curious whether you would pull it off or not...but the rest is history."

5/6

Salman Khan's body-double shot this famous song

In an unexpected revelation, Khan Kunder shared a behind-the-scenes insight about Salman Khan during the filming of the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She disclosed that Salman would only appear for a few hours, prompting his body double, Rit, to stand in for the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. Khan Kunder unveiled, "All the back shots, top shots, wide shots were done by Rit."

6/6

When she was told, 'Too old to marry, have kids'

Married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder—younger than her—Khan Kunder reflected on her life and career in a 2023 post, slamming those who tried to undermine her as a woman, choreographer, and director. She defiantly shared, "I chose not to give in to what society had to say about me, but put in the hard work." Her comments followed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pepsi commercial about women.