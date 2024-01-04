Best Hollywood films inspired by Bollywood movies

Entertainment 2 min read

By Namrata Ganguly 09:56 pm Jan 04, 2024

Hollywood remakes of popular Bollywood movies

Known for its penchant for adaptation and reinvention, Hollywood has not been immune to the allure of Bollywood's vibrant storytelling. This phenomenon has given rise to a fascinating trend, Hollywood movies that are remakes of popular Bollywood films. The below-listed movies are some notable instances where Hollywood has embraced the magic of Bollywood narration, breathing new life into beloved tales through a Western lens.

'Fear' (1996)

Fear, inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol's Darr, is a psychological thriller that delves into the unsettling realms of obsession and paranoia. The story revolves around a woman who becomes the target of a relentless stalker, evoking fear and suspense. As the tension escalates, it explores the darker facets of love and the haunting consequences of unchecked obsession.

'Leap Year' (2010)

Leap Year, drawing inspiration from the Bollywood hit Jab We Met, navigates the quirky journey of a pragmatic woman seeking to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day. However, fate takes an unexpected turn, leading her to a charismatic stranger who challenges her perceptions of love and destiny. It explores the unpredictable nature of love and self-discovery, echoing the charm of its Bollywood counterpart.

'Just Go With It' (2011)

Just Go With It, starring Jenifer Anniston and Adam Sandler, has similar tunes to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The story revolves around a man who pretends to be in a troubled marriage to win the heart of his dream woman. It talks about the fine line between lies and true love, adding a Western flair to its Bollywood roots.

'Delivery Man' (2013)

A remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor, the comedy-drama film Delivery Man explores the unconventional world of sperm donation with a comedic twist. It follows David Wozniak (Vince Vaughn) who discovers he fathered hundreds of children through his sperm donations. As he grapples with the consequences of his actions, the film delves into the unexpected ways in which life's choices can unfold.

'A Common Man' (2013)

Inspired by the gripping narrative of A Wednesday starring Naseeruddin Shah, A Common Man unfolds the tense story of an ordinary individual who orchestrates a meticulously planned act of rebellion against societal injustices. Fueled by a deep-seated frustration, the film delves into the complexities of moral ambiguity, terrorism, and the consequences of systemic failures. The thought-provoking thriller challenges conventional notions of justice.