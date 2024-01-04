'The Social Network' to 'Unfriended': Hollywood movies on social media

By Namrata Ganguly 09:06 pm Jan 04, 202409:06 pm

Hollywood movies on social media you shouldn't miss

In the world of ever-evolving sources of communication and connectivity, Hollywood has embraced the pervasive influence of social media, weaving captivating narratives around the digital age. From exploring the dark underbelly of online obsession to unraveling the consequences of virtual interactions, these films delve into the complexities of the social media era. Check out the best Hollywood movies on social media.

'The Social Network' (2010)

The Social Network, directed by David Fincher, chronicles the tumultuous rise of Facebook and the complex relationships behind its creation. Jesse Eisenberg portrays Mark Zuckerberg, capturing the genius and controversy surrounding the platform's inception. The film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the impact of social media on society, offering a riveting and thought-provoking glimpse into the making of a cultural phenomenon.

'Unfriended' (2014)

Directed by Levan Gabriadze, the screenlife supernatural horror film Unfriended is set in the realm of modern technology. The film unfolds entirely on a computer screen as a group of friends faces the consequences of a shaming video that led to a classmate's suicide. Supernatural forces haunt them during a Skype call, revealing the deadly consequences of their actions.

'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

Ingrid Goes West navigates the darkly comedic journey of Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) as she obsessively infiltrates the glamorous social media life of an Instagram influencer (Elizabeth Olsen). It satirizes the superficiality of online personas and the blurred lines between reality and the curated images we present. Plaza's nuanced performance elevates this sharp commentary on the perils of modern-day obsession and social media culture.

'Searching' (2018)

Aneesh Chaganty's screenlife mystery thriller film Searching unfolds as a gripping thriller told entirely through screens, focusing on David Kim (John Cho) as he desperately searches for his missing daughter. The film ingeniously employs technology, such as social media and online platforms, to unravel a suspenseful mystery. It explores the profound impact of the digital age on human connections and personal relationships.