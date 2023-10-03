Meta's paid plan will remove ads from Instagram and Facebook

By Rishabh Raj 10:52 am Oct 03, 202310:52 am

Meta Platforms is said to be considering ad-free subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, with a price tag of around $14 (nearly Rs. 1,165) per month. The Wall Street Journal reports that Meta has discussed this idea with privacy regulators in Ireland, digital competition authorities in Brussels, and EU privacy watchdogs. This development comes as the European Union pushes for tighter regulations on big tech firms to safeguard users and encourage competition in the sector.

Subscription prices may start around €10

The WSJ report suggests that Meta plans to charge European users about €10 (Rs. 870) per month for a desktop subscription to Facebook or Instagram, plus an extra €6 for each additional account. The subscription cost would rise to roughly €13 (Rs. 1,130) per month on mobile devices due to fees imposed by Apple and Google's app stores on in-app purchases. Meta aims to launch the subscription no ads (SNA) plan in the upcoming months.

Meta is open to exploring options

It's unclear whether regulators in Ireland or Brussels will deem Meta's SNA plan in line with EU rules. A Meta spokesperson told the WSJ that while the company supports free services backed by personalized ads, it's open to exploring options that meet "evolving regulatory requirements." Last month, the EU's new Digital Markets Act labeled Meta as a "gatekeeper," limiting its ability to combine user data across various services.

Meta has a massive user base in Europe

Meta estimates that it had around 258 million monthly Facebook users and 257 million Instagram users in Europe during the first half of 2023. The proposed ad-free subscription plan aims to offer these users a choice between sticking with personalized ads or opting for ad-free services on Facebook and Instagram. This move could potentially affect Meta's advertising revenue while providing an alternative for users concerned about privacy and data usage.