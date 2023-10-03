Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

XRP is 1.57% higher than last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.67% in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,582.32. It is up 4.73% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.49% from yesterday and is trading at $1,665.89. From last week, it is up 4.71%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $537.61 billion and $200.2 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $215.43, which is 1.56% less than yesterday and 2% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 1.93% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.57% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.53%) and $0.066 (down 1.81%), respectively.

Solana is up by 21.54% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.63 (down 1.92%), $4.15 (down 2.48%), $0.0000077 (down 3.26%), and $0.55 (down 0.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 21.54% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.26%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.11% of its value whereas Polygon is up 7.19%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Bitcoin SV, EOS, dYdX, Mantle, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $40.33 (up 12.72%), $0.66 (up 2.08%), $2.07 (up 1.67%), $0.44 (up 1.60%), and $3.72 (up 1.38%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $212.0100 (down 4.93%), respectively.

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, GMX, Frax Share, Curve DAO Token, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.0000077 (down 8.35%), $39.41 (down 7.31%), $5.41 (down 7.23%), $0.44 (down 6.60%), and $2.03 (down 6.59%), respectively.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $27,563.71 (down 1.69%), $7.55 (down 4.06%), $9.28 (down 4.66%), and $4.48 (down 3.20%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Tezos, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $3.11 (down 4.96%), $0.55 (up 0.96%), $0.55 (down 5.49%), $0.66 (down 2.58%), and $4.59 (down 2.78%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 2.09% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.83 billion, which marks a 32.31% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.04 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.2 trillion three months ago.