'Your Honor' to 'The Lincoln Lawyer': 2023's best legal dramas

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Your Honor' to 'The Lincoln Lawyer': 2023's best legal dramas

By Namrata Ganguly 02:15 am Dec 30, 202302:15 am

Best legal drama shows to binge-watch from 2023

From moral dilemmas to high-stakes cases, legal shows offer a front-row seat to the intricate world of legal proceedings. Before we step into 2024, let us take a look back at some of the best legal shows that OTT platforms graced us with in 2023. This year's lineup showcases the gripping narratives, complex characters, and intense courtroom battles that captivate audiences.

2/5

'The Lincoln Lawyer' (2022- )

The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller, a charismatic defense attorney played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Operating mostly from the backseat of his Lincoln Continental, Haller takes on high-stakes cases in Los Angeles, defending a diverse array of clients. Adapted from Michael Connelly's bestselling novels, the show—featuring Haller's trademark Lincoln—weaves a compelling narrative of legal intrigue, ethical dilemmas, and the complexities of the justice system.

3/5

'Your Honor' (2020-23)

Bryan Cranston stars as a respected judge, Michael Desiato, in Your Honor, which unfolds a gripping narrative of justice, crime, and familial loyalty. When his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident, Desiato finds himself entangled in a web of corruption and moral compromise to protect his family. Tensions rise as he navigates the legal system's dark underbelly, facing impossible choices and moral quandaries.

4/5

'Perry Mason' (2020-23)

Perry Mason is the eponymous legendary defense attorney's origin story set in 1932 Los Angeles. Matthew Rhys portrays Erle Stanley Gardner's character as a struggling private investigator. When tasked with a gruesome child kidnapping case, Mason unravels a web of corruption, deceit, and power plays. It explores his transformation from a troubled investigator to the brilliant attorney we know from classic literature and television.

5/5

'Accused' (2023- )

Developed by Howard Gordon, the crime drama television series Accused is based on Jimmy McGovern's 2010 namesake British series. Each episode follows regular individuals and begins with the accused being introduced in court without them understanding their offense or the circumstances leading up to their trial. The events from the defendant's point of view that led them there are then presented to the audience.