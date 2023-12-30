Isha-Timmy to Tara-Aadar: Bollywood breakups/divorces that hurt us in 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Dec 30, 202301:15 am

Isha Koppikar has reportedly ended her marriage of 14 years with Timmy Narang

The year 2023 has mostly brought happy news for the Indian entertainment industry, whether in terms of the box office numbers, wedding bells, or celeb couples becoming parents. However, it was also a year that saw heartbreaks, leaving fans a little hurt. With only a day left for the new year's arrival, here's looking at some Bollywood breakups and divorces that rocked 2023.

Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang

On December 27, ETimes reported that Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar had parted ways with her husband, hotelier Timmy Narang. According to the publication, the couple separated in November. Koppikar and Narang had been married for 14 years. Responding to the report, the Don actor said it was "too early," adding that she needed privacy. The couple are parents to a daughter, Rianna (9).

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

After dating for three years, former couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain called it quits this year. Their breakup reportedly happened early in 2023. Sutaria, who was last seen in Apurva, is rumored to be dating Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Jain, a cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, is said to be dating Alekha Advani, a wellness coach and entrepreneur.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan ended his relationship with model-actor Giorgia Andriani in 2023 after dating her for a while. She was often seen at the Khan family's gatherings, but in December, Andriani confirmed their breakup. "We were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do," she told Pinkvilla. Khan got married to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan in December.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Social media influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila was also in the news this year for her split with her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. After dating for several years, they got married in 2017. Earlier in June, Kapila announced her separation from her husband, who is also a digital creator. Kapila was heavily trolled over her divorce. However, Ahluwalia came out in her support, slamming the trolls.