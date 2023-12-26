Ram-Upasana to Arjun-Gabriel: Indian celebrities who became parents in 2023

The year witnessed many celebrities from the entertainment world becoming parents for the first time

In the year 2023, many celebrities across the globe embraced parenthood. While 2022 saw the birth of celeb kids, like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha, and Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's daughter, Devi, Indian showbiz celebrated the birth of many other star kids in 2023 as well. Before we wrap up the year, let's rewind to some celebrities who became parents this year.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

More than a decade after their marriage, Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, celebrated the arrival of their first child in 2023. Their baby daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, was born on June 20. One of the most loved couples in Indian cinema, their pregnancy was announced in 2022, followed by a lavish baby shower in Dubai.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker tied the knot with activist-politician Fahad Ahmed earlier this year. They initially had a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act in January, which was announced in February. This was followed by a traditional wedding and celebrations in March. Later, the couple welcomed a baby girl on September 23. They named their daughter Raabiyaa Rama Ahmed.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy in April. Her baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, was born on August 1. Days after the arrival of her firstborn, reports surfaced that the actor had gotten married to Michael Dolan. They reportedly married on May 14, four weeks after the actor announced her pregnancy on social media.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal shares two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. After his separation from Jesia in 2018, Rampal fell in love with his current girlfriend and model, Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Arik, in July 2019. With the arrival of their second son on July 20, 2023, Rampal became a father for the fourth time.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta and her actor-husband Vishal Sheth also embraced parenthood this year. The couple who got married in the year 2017, became parents for the first time in 2023. They welcomed their baby boy on July 19, sharing his first picture a day after his birth and announcing his arrival. For the unversed, Dutta is the younger sister of Tanushree Dutta.